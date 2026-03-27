SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 4,585.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 700,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 685,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $27,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $609,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,958.75. This trade represents a 80.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 543,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,540,660.80. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,875. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.94.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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