SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in CDW Corporation $CDW

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 531.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $25,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 1,141,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CDW by 255.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 599,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,448,000 after purchasing an additional 430,796 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 365,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,309,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

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CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $121.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. CDW Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.98 and a 12-month high of $192.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 50.66%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CDW from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

See Also

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