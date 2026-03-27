SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 16,564 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $28,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $350,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,437,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,911,000 after buying an additional 3,284,073 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,410,000 after buying an additional 1,646,871 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,818,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,369,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 10,834 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $667,699.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 800,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,337,218.57. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $577,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 256,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,170,521.60. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 636,248 shares of company stock worth $46,013,542 in the last ninety days. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. TD Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RBLX

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. The business’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

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