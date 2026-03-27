SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,617 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $25,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

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Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CZR stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.05). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

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Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

See Also

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