SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 273,408 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation $B

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 557,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,408 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $24,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the third quarter worth $31,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Mining during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Barrick Mining during the third quarter worth $36,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Barrick Mining Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of B stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Barrick Mining in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Barrick Mining in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Barrick Mining from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

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About Barrick Mining

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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