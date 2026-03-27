Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,984 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 658.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Stock Up 2.0%

CRM opened at $185.56 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.57 and a 12 month high of $296.05. The company has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.36 and a 200 day moving average of $231.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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