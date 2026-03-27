Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,984 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 658.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.
Insider Activity at Salesforce
In related news, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce
Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. Department of Labor selected Salesforce’s Agentforce to power a new AI contact-center agent (DOLA), a large public-sector reference that validates Agentforce at scale and should help ARR and credibility. U.S. Department of Labor Taps Agentforce to Enhance Citizen Support
- Positive Sentiment: The Veterans Health Administration deployed a Salesforce-powered agentic operating system across 150+ VA centers, representing a major healthcare win and meaningful scale for Agentforce adoption. VHA Deploys Salesforce-Powered Agentic Operating System
- Positive Sentiment: Adecco Group is rolling out Agentforce globally for recruitment workflows, a commercial customer deployment that demonstrates enterprise demand and cross-industry scalability for Salesforce’s AI offerings. Adecco’s Agentforce Rollout Puts Salesforce’s AI Story To The Test
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlights a $50B buyback program (including a $25B accelerated repurchase) that should materially cut share count (>10%) and lift EPS, making the stock more attractive on a sub-15x FY27 EPS multiple. Salesforce: Billions Of Reasons To Own
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting margin gains from cost cuts and AI-driven revenue improvement — management’s efficiency moves are boosting profitability, though analysts flag future investment needs. Salesforce’s Cost Cuts Boost Margins: Will Expansion Continue Further?
- Neutral Sentiment: Salesforce adjusted executive compensation (skipping raises for director-level and above while increasing stock/bonus pools) and made <1,000 role reductions; shows cost discipline but also signaling continued focus on productivity. Salesforce Resets Executive Pay And Leadership As Shares Trade Below Targets
- Neutral Sentiment: Minor corporate items: equity awards tied to the Apromore acquisition and institutional portfolio moves (e.g., ARK trimming) — not material to fundamentals but worth monitoring for insider/ownership trends. Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Apromore Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan
- Negative Sentiment: AI-competition and safety fears persist: an earlier selloff followed news that Anthropic’s Claude can control computers, stoking concerns about agent capabilities, regulation and competitive threats that can pressure multiples. Why Salesforce (CRM) Shares Are Getting Obliterated Today
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting short-term AI worries and cautious investor positioning has caused periodic volatility despite durable enterprise demand. Salesforce (CRM) Declined on AI Concerns but Remains a Mission-Critical Enterprise Platform
Salesforce Stock Up 2.0%
CRM opened at $185.56 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.57 and a 12 month high of $296.05. The company has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.36 and a 200 day moving average of $231.38.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.
Salesforce Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.
Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
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