Scotiabank Boosts Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$9.00

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TWM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$6.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.10.

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Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

TSE TWM traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.98. The stock has a market cap of C$197.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.19. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$3.30 and a 52-week high of C$9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65.

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Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets. The business activities of the company include gathering, processing, and transportation relates to raw gas gathering systems, processing plants and pipelines, NGL marketing and Extraction, refined products, and other activities.

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