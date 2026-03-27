Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,293 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 156.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 178.5% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,681.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 594,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after purchasing an additional 560,755 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 856,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,865,000 after purchasing an additional 112,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 333,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 46,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1487 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.