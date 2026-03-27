Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.50 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

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