Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vertiv by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $25,764,451.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $252.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.02. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $282.05.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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