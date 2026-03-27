SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.80 EPS

SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($51.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($45.99) by ($5.80), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance

Shares of SVRE stock remained flat at $3.08 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,454. SaverOne 2014 has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of SaverOne 2014 in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SaverOne 2014 presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About SaverOne 2014

(Get Free Report)

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

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