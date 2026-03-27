Rachel Humphrey Sells 13,896 Shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Stock

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) Director Rachel Humphrey sold 13,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $14,312.88. Following the sale, the director owned 81,309 shares in the company, valued at $83,748.27. The trade was a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.45. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

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Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PYXS

Pyxis Oncology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pyxis Oncology this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” and lifted several EPS estimates (FY2026→-0.95 from -1.28; FY2027→-0.85; FY2028→-0.34; FY2029→0.27; FY2030→0.83) while keeping a $7 price target — a clear bullish signal for future earnings trajectory. Read More.

HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” and lifted several EPS estimates (FY2026→-0.95 from -1.28; FY2027→-0.85; FY2028→-0.34; FY2029→0.27; FY2030→0.83) while keeping a $7 price target — a clear bullish signal for future earnings trajectory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarter: Pyxis reported a beat on the March quarter EPS (-$0.29 vs. -$0.35 consensus) and $11.0M revenue, which supports the analyst upgrades and contributed to improved sentiment. Read More.

Recent quarter: Pyxis reported a beat on the March quarter EPS (-$0.29 vs. -$0.35 consensus) and $11.0M revenue, which supports the analyst upgrades and contributed to improved sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed overall — consensus is still a “Moderate Buy” with an average $7.00 target, but ratings and targets vary across shops (five Buys, one Hold, one Sell), so conviction is not uniform. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains mixed overall — consensus is still a “Moderate Buy” with an average $7.00 target, but ratings and targets vary across shops (five Buys, one Hold, one Sell), so conviction is not uniform. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Rachel Humphrey disclosed multiple sales (most recently 13,896 shares at about $1.03). Insider exits can weigh on sentiment even if done for liquidity reasons; SEC Form 4 is filed. Read More. — SEC filing: Read More.

Insider selling: Director Rachel Humphrey disclosed multiple sales (most recently 13,896 shares at about $1.03). Insider exits can weigh on sentiment even if done for liquidity reasons; SEC Form 4 is filed. Read More. — SEC filing: Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some shops trimmed upside: Stifel reduced its price target (reported recently) which could temper momentum from HC Wainwright’s bullish note. Read More.

Some shops trimmed upside: Stifel reduced its price target (reported recently) which could temper momentum from HC Wainwright’s bullish note. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Within HC Wainwright’s note there was a small near‑term downgrade to Q2 2026 EPS (to -$0.36 from -$0.32), a mixed signal for the next quarter despite longer‑term upside revisions. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,796,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 891,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 366,910 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 786,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 482,310 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 152,044 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ: PYXS) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. The company’s platform centers on antibody‐drug conjugates (ADCs) that deliver potent mitotic inhibitors directly to cancer cells, leveraging novel payloads designed to disrupt cell division. By combining highly specific antibodies with innovative cytotoxic agents, Pyxis Oncology aims to improve therapeutic windows and reduce off‐target toxicities common to conventional chemotherapies.

Since its inception, Pyxis Oncology has built a pipeline of early‐stage ADC candidates directed against a variety of solid tumor antigens.

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