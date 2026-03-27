Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52, Zacks reports. Prosiebensat.1 Media had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Trading Down 1.8%

PBSFY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 15,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96. Prosiebensat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.

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Prosiebensat.1 Media Company Profile

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Prosiebensat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) is a leading German media and entertainment company headquartered in Unterföhring, a suburb of Munich. The company’s core business centers on free-to-air television broadcasting, operating well-known channels such as ProSieben, Sat.1 and kabel eins. Through these networks, Prosiebensat.1 delivers a broad mix of programming, including news, sports, entertainment formats and popular international series, targeting primarily German-speaking audiences in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

In addition to its linear broadcast activities, Prosiebensat.1 has developed a diversified portfolio of digital and streaming services.

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