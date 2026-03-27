ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $19.88. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 2,673,726 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 1248 Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at $756,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

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