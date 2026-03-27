ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Short Interest Update

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 331,672 shares, a growth of 411.9% from the February 26th total of 64,795 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,260,822 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ProShares Short Dow30 Price Performance
DOG traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,625. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.
ProShares Short Dow30 Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1046 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile
ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies. Components are selected through a discretionary process with no pre-determined criteria except that components should be established United States companies.
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