Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Up 110.5% in March

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,242 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the February 26th total of 8,190 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,368 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Principal Value ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,157,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,419,000 after purchasing an additional 224,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 229,159 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 30,404.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,742 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period.

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Principal Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Principal Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $180.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.96. Principal Value ETF has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $53.96.

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

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