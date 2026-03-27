Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $197.13 and last traded at $198.74, with a volume of 656606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $346.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

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Pool Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.14 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 110,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,572,140. This trade represents a 4.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie M. Hart sold 2,750 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,580. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Pool by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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