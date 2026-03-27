Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Posts Earnings Results

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ping An Insurance Co. of China had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.89%.The company had revenue of $33.66 billion for the quarter.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Stock Up 3.8%

PNGAY traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. 44,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. Ping An Insurance Co. of China has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd., commonly known as Ping An, is a diversified financial services conglomerate headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Founded in 1988 as one of the country’s first joint-stock insurance companies, Ping An has developed broad capabilities across life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and annuity products. The company serves individual and corporate customers with a range of protection and savings products, including life policies, auto and property coverage, commercial insurance solutions and retirement-oriented offerings.

Beyond traditional insurance underwriting, Ping An operates an integrated financial services platform that includes retail and corporate banking, asset and wealth management, securities brokerage and investment services.

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