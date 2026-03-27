Paul Richards Acquires 1,500 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Richards bought 1,500 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $37,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,206.79. This trade represents a 5.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

On Friday, March 20th, Paul Richards purchased 200 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,822.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Paul Richards purchased 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.19.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 205.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 334.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.75.

Read Our Latest Report on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.