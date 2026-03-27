Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the textile maker on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a 1.4% increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Oxford Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Oxford Industries has a payout ratio of 59.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

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Oxford Industries Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $31.96 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $475.59 million, a PE ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 1.05.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.30 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women’s sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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