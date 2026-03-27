Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Down 3.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $60.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oklo traded as low as $50.15 and last traded at $50.2210. Approximately 6,327,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 10,454,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OKLO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oklo from $95.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Texas Capital raised shares of Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

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Insider Activity

Key Stories Impacting Oklo

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $159,865.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,529.79. This represents a 14.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 72,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,377,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 751,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,091,980. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,222,424 shares of company stock worth $100,739,512. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Oklo by 1,184.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 112,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 103,623 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 138,659 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.13.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Oklo Company Profile

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Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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