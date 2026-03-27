Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Update

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 36,804 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the February 26th total of 20,363 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,987 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Odyssey Health Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ODYY opened at $0.05 on Friday. Odyssey Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
Odyssey Health Company Profile
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