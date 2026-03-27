Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Update

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 36,804 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the February 26th total of 20,363 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,987 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Odyssey Health Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ODYY opened at $0.05 on Friday. Odyssey Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

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Odyssey Health Company Profile

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Odyssey Health, Inc, a medical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and ONP -001 and ONP -002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Group International, Inc Odyssey Health, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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