NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CPLB) Short Interest Update

NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CPLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,838 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the February 26th total of 18,106 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,644 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

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NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CPLB opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

About NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF

The NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a wide range of corporate, government, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, while aiming to maintain a portfolio modified duration to worst within 2.5 years of its benchmark. Up to 30% may be invested in high yield bonds, and up to 20% in foreign issuers. CPLB was launched on Jun 17, 2021 and is issued by New York Life Investments.

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