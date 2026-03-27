NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.9% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,401,616 shares of company stock valued at $253,555,407 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.80 and its 200 day moving average is $184.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reflection, an NVIDIA‑backed startup building open‑source AI models, is reportedly seeking $2.5B at a ~$25B valuation — evidence NVIDIA’s ecosystem is attracting large private capital and pushing U.S. alternatives to Chinese models. Read More.

Reflection, an NVIDIA‑backed startup building open‑source AI models, is reportedly seeking $2.5B at a ~$25B valuation — evidence NVIDIA’s ecosystem is attracting large private capital and pushing U.S. alternatives to Chinese models. Read More. Positive Sentiment: SLB expanded its collaboration with NVIDIA to build modular data centers and industry‑specific AI models for energy, which supports incremental GPU demand outside hyperscalers. Read More.

SLB expanded its collaboration with NVIDIA to build modular data centers and industry‑specific AI models for energy, which supports incremental GPU demand outside hyperscalers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry supply/demand dynamics and pricing power for AI chips are cited as structural tailwinds (ASML deal, chip price hikes) that bolster NVDA’s addressable market and margin outlook. Read More.

Industry supply/demand dynamics and pricing power for AI chips are cited as structural tailwinds (ASML deal, chip price hikes) that bolster NVDA’s addressable market and margin outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and sell‑side shops are still bullish: some firms have raised multi‑year EPS/target views and reiterated buy ratings, supporting the recovery thesis once headline risks clear. Read More.

Analysts and sell‑side shops are still bullish: some firms have raised multi‑year EPS/target views and reiterated buy ratings, supporting the recovery thesis once headline risks clear. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals and momentum are mixed — recent chart studies warn semiconductor momentum is weakening, which can amplify volatility even if fundamentals remain strong. Read More.

Technicals and momentum are mixed — recent chart studies warn semiconductor momentum is weakening, which can amplify volatility even if fundamentals remain strong. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Senators have asked Commerce to pause NVIDIA export licenses after DOJ charges in an alleged chip‑diversion case, raising the prospect of tighter export controls to China and Southeast Asia that could hit sales. Read More.

Senators have asked Commerce to pause NVIDIA export licenses after DOJ charges in an alleged chip‑diversion case, raising the prospect of tighter export controls to China and Southeast Asia that could hit sales. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Political scrutiny intensified after Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized NVIDIA as a potential AI “gatekeeper,” increasing regulatory and reputational risk. Read More.

Political scrutiny intensified after Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized NVIDIA as a potential AI “gatekeeper,” increasing regulatory and reputational risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A revived class action and a new lawsuit alleging $1B in undisclosed crypto‑mining revenue add legal risk and headline volatility that can pressure the stock until resolved. Read More.

A revived class action and a new lawsuit alleging $1B in undisclosed crypto‑mining revenue add legal risk and headline volatility that can pressure the stock until resolved. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a director disclosed a ~$38.5M sale of NVDA shares, which can signal profit‑taking and contribute to short‑term downward pressure even though insiders still hold large positions. Read More.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.