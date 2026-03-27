Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,782 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the February 26th total of 923 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,366 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NUAG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.88. 7,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $21.51.

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Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF ( NYSEARCA:NUAG Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.35% of Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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The Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market investment-grade bond index, overweighting market segments with higher yield potential while maintaining the overall risk and credit profile of the broad market. NUAG was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

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