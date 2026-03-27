NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

NSTS Bancorp Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NSTS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.60. 25,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 million, a PE ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. NSTS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On NSTS Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NSTS Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 518,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago.

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