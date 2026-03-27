Norden Group LLC Buys 56,875 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 804.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,875 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Natural Investments LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 1.1%

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,777,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,339. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

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Netflix Company Profile

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

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