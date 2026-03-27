Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $4.95 Million in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 53.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.99. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -143.70, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $39.89 and a 12-month high of $103.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 3.23%.The firm had revenue of $232.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $48,631.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,247.68. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard L. Lance sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $429,951.36. Following the sale, the director owned 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,662.56. The trade was a 15.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 859,758 shares of company stock valued at $74,481,931. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRCY

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company’s products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury’s offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

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