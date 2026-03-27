NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Stock Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 34,581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $29,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,226,000 after buying an additional 907,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NetApp by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $215,987,000 after buying an additional 886,485 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,058,000 after acquiring an additional 771,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NetApp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,915,553 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $582,296,000 after acquiring an additional 718,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

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NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $104.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $126.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.82.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 118.11% and a net margin of 18.07%.The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,855.94. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $309,610 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered NetApp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.42.

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NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

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