Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Navan in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “sell (d)” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Navan from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navan in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navan in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Navan from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

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Navan Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ NAVN traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $13.30. 8,272,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,218. Navan has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -6.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navan

In related news, insider Anne Mary Giviskos sold 31,150 shares of Navan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $296,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,940 shares in the company, valued at $713,428.80. The trade was a 29.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel M. Cohen sold 151,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $1,301,680.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,773.16. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,245,628 shares of company stock worth $36,771,965 and have sold 245,597 shares worth $2,208,060.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Navan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Navan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Navan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Navan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000.

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Navan Company Profile

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Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

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