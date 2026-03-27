Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI) Short Interest Up 155.5% in March

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,394 shares, an increase of 155.5% from the February 26th total of 2,111 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,475 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GQI traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. 26,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $169.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.79. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $58.65.

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Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.4179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

Institutional Trading of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF

About Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000.

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The Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for total returns by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks deemed high-quality while enhancing income through ELNs. GQI was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Natixis.

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