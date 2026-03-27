Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI) Short Interest Up 155.5% in March

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,394 shares, an increase of 155.5% from the February 26th total of 2,111 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,475 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:GQI traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. 26,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $169.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.79. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $58.65.
Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.4179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%.
Institutional Trading of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF
About Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF
The Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for total returns by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks deemed high-quality while enhancing income through ELNs. GQI was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Natixis.
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