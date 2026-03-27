Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Short Interest Update

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,635 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the February 26th total of 19,477 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,463 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Murano Global Investments Stock Down 13.3%

Murano Global Investments stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 30,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Murano Global Investments has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

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Murano Global Investments Company Profile

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Murano Global Investments Plc, a real estate company, owns, develops, and invests in hotel, resort, and commercial properties in Mexico. Its portfolio includes the Hotel Andaz (operated by Hyatt) and Hotel Mondrian (operated by Accor) in Mexico City, as well as luxury projects in Cancun, which includes the Grand Island I hotel project under the Hyatt’s Vivid and Dreams brands, and a project in Baja. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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