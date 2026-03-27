Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Short Interest Update

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,635 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the February 26th total of 19,477 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,463 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Murano Global Investments Stock Down 13.3%
Murano Global Investments stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 30,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Murano Global Investments has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.39.
Murano Global Investments Company Profile
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