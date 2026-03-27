Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,846.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $52.85 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

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