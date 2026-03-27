Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,310,000 after buying an additional 204,983 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 780,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,161,000 after buying an additional 160,482 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,142,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,324,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 88,513 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Centrus Energy Price Performance

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $192.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.26. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $464.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.63). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 17.34%.The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.40 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEU shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 target price on Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Monday, January 5th. Northland Securities set a $285.00 price target on Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $292.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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