Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Short Interest Update

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,996 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the February 26th total of 36,281 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,439 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MSBIP stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $25.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

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Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, serving as the parent organization of Midland States Bank. The company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to commercial, consumer and institutional clients. Key offerings include traditional commercial lending, treasury management, deposit products and consumer banking solutions tailored to the needs of small businesses, middle-market companies and individual customers.

In addition to core commercial and retail banking, Midland States Bancorp maintains a significant mortgage banking platform that originates and services both residential and commercial loans.

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