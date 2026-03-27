MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as low as $4.37. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.5050, with a volume of 179,129 shares.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.
Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income through investments in a diversified global portfolio of income-producing securities. Launched in 1987, the trust is managed by MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset manager with roots dating back to 1924. MFS Investment Management acts as the investment adviser and leverages its multi-asset research capabilities to build and monitor MMT’s portfolio on behalf of shareholders.
The trust’s principal investment activities encompass a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related instruments.
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