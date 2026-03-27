MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as low as $4.37. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.5050, with a volume of 179,129 shares.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 642,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 359,502 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 603,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,336,783 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 66,697 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income through investments in a diversified global portfolio of income-producing securities. Launched in 1987, the trust is managed by MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset manager with roots dating back to 1924. MFS Investment Management acts as the investment adviser and leverages its multi-asset research capabilities to build and monitor MMT’s portfolio on behalf of shareholders.

The trust’s principal investment activities encompass a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.