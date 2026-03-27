MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.7222.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $249.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $284.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd.

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MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $306.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. MasTec has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $328.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.89.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,007,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,391,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,304,000 after buying an additional 1,690,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,817,000 after buying an additional 102,072 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,479,000 after buying an additional 138,269 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,792,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Further Reading

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