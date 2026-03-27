Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. 665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

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Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

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Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) is a Hong Kong–based integrated paper manufacturer specializing in containerboard, coated duplex board, pulp and other paper packaging products. The company’s primary business activities include the production and sale of corrugated packaging materials, paperboard for consumer goods, and wood pulp. Its product offerings are designed to serve a wide range of end markets, from e-commerce and fast-moving consumer goods to industrial packaging sectors.

With multiple production facilities concentrated in southern China, Lee & Man Paper has established a network of manufacturing bases across Guangdong, Guangxi and other provinces.

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