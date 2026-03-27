Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Keyence Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $356.00, but opened at $323.8201. Keyence shares last traded at $351.25, with a volume of 1,648 shares.

Keyence Trading Down 1.9%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.41.

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Keyence Company Profile

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Keyence Corporation, established in 1974 by Takemitsu Takizaki and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a leading developer and manufacturer of automation and inspection equipment. The company focuses on delivering advanced technologies that improve manufacturing efficiency and quality control for a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and packaging.

Keyence’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of sensors, vision systems, laser markers, digital microscopes and measuring instruments.

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