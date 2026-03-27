JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 53,839 shares, a growth of 462.8% from the February 26th total of 9,566 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,091 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JMEE traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.61. 337,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,552. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index. JMEE was launched on May 6, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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