JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 15,092 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,684,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,079,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,110,000 after acquiring an additional 229,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,609,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,490,000 after acquiring an additional 392,795 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,402,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,951,000 after purchasing an additional 333,978 shares during the period.

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Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $77.04.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

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