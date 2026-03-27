JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.08 and last traded at $46.06. 22,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 236,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61.

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