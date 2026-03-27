Jason Grady Sells 50,000 Shares of Impact Biomedical (NYSEAMERICAN:IBO) Stock

Impact Biomedical Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBO – Get Free Report) Director Jason Grady sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 250,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,618.30. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Impact Biomedical Stock Down 3.1%

IBO stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 6.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. Impact Biomedical Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.61.

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Impact Biomedical, Inc (“IBIO”) currently is a holding company operating mainly through our majority owned subsidiary, Global BioLife, Inc, which was incorporated on April 14, 2017. The Company is committed to both funding research and developing intellectual property portfolio. We currently focus on research in three main areas: (i) development of a universal therapeutic drug platform; (ii) a new sugar substitute; and (iii) a multi-use fragrance. IBIO discovers, confirms, and patents unique science and technologies which can be developed into new offerings in human healthcare and wellness in collaboration with external partners through licensing, co-development, joint ventures, and other relationships.

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