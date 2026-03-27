Jason Grady Sells 50,000 Shares of Impact Biomedical (NYSEAMERICAN:IBO) Stock

Impact Biomedical Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBO – Get Free Report) Director Jason Grady sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 250,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,618.30. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Impact Biomedical Stock Down 3.1%
IBO stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 6.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. Impact Biomedical Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.61.
Impact Biomedical Company Profile
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