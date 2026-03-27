Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Short Interest Up 105.8% in March

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 60,861 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the February 26th total of 29,573 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,821 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSI. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,536,000. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,028,000 after purchasing an additional 670,006 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,205,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 784.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 532,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 472,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after purchasing an additional 430,317 shares during the last quarter.

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Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA JSI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.47. 147,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,819. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

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