iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF $IYC Shares Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Well Done LLC owned 0.47% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 224.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

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iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of IYC opened at $96.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.94. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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