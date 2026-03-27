iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,074 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the February 26th total of 51,470 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,642 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $384,000.

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iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. 8,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,589. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73. The company has a market cap of $172.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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