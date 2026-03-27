iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $USHY Stock Holdings Raised by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 177.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 61,767,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,480,000 after purchasing an additional 39,467,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 206.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after buying an additional 563,125 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,364,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,931,000 after buying an additional 496,842 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 614,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,011,000 after buying an additional 472,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,602,000 after buying an additional 431,300 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of USHY opened at $36.55 on Friday. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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