Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 407,126 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the February 26th total of 236,322 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,281 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invvlu Mu Incm by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,119,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 208,989 shares during the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 424.2% during the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 150,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 121,909 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 103,238 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 13.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 98,759 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm by 577.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 59,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

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Invvlu Mu Incm Trading Down 0.8%

IIM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 171,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,492. Invvlu Mu Incm has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.

Invvlu Mu Incm Announces Dividend

Invvlu Mu Incm Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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