Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE)

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,646 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 191% compared to the average volume of 908 call options.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Sugar Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter.

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Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CANE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. 426,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,853. Teucrium Sugar Fund has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

About Teucrium Sugar Fund

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

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