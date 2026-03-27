Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) recently:

3/25/2026 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $210.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

3/17/2026 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by Mizuho from $205.00 to $224.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $211.00 to $239.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2026 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

3/3/2026 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c)” to “buy (b-)”.

2/9/2026 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $182.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Marathon Petroleum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $204.00 to $211.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $213.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $183.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $216.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $406,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,058.64. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,428 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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